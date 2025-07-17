Buccaneers and Falcons to feature rare NFL uniform matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to prove that they are amongst the NFL elite once again in 2025, and by returning the majority of their roster while adding key pieces in the offseason, they are primed to be one of the true contenders.
Tampa Bay has tapped into their history over recent seasons by bringing back a modern iteration of their creamsicle jerseys, but they have yet to win in them despite the beauty that they hold within.
The Bucs released a new variation of their creamsicle uniforms this week, going with the original reverse creamsicles that are mostly white with red and creamsicle accents.
The move aligns perfectly with the Bucs celebrating their 50th season as a franchise, and they are hopeful they have the opposite effect on wins and losses over the actual Bucco Bruce creamsicles.
The Bucs played the Atlanta Falcons last season in the creamsicles, which once again resulted in a loss, and they will be trying to change that notion here in 2025. The Falcons announced they would be wearing their classic black and red throwbacks in the same game come Week 15 on Thursday Night Football. This creates a rare uniform matchup in the NFL, as both teams will be wearing a full-color home uniform when they play against each other.
Since bringing back the orange creamsicle uniforms since the mid-2000s, the Bucs have gone 0-2 in games they've worn them. They first lost in 2023 against the Lions and then a season ago against the same Falcons team, 31-26.
Things could have been much worse, and there is still plenty of time for the Bucs to change the narrative of their gorgeous uniforms this season. The Falcons have gotten stronger, but they will be ushering in a new quarterback to start the season after Kirk Cousins' failure last year.
Tampa Bay has all the makings of a true contender in the league, so hopefully continuing to wear the creamsicles won't prevent them from winning the NFC South for a record consecutive number of seasons and a deep playoff run.
