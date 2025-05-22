Deion Sanders proudly celebrates his son signing with Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for OTAs here in less than a week. This will be the third installment of offseason practices and workouts, and will be the time for players to try and make a name for themselves before training camp later in the summer.
All the rookies drafted by the Buccaneers should be able to make the roster, but that will likely come at the cost of some veterans losing their jobs. However, there likely could be more attrition due to the team holding on to some undrafted free agents they signed following the draft.
The Bucs signed two notable free agents that have taken the media by storm in potential 'tush push' stopper Desmond Watson and the son of Deion Sanders, Shilo Sanders.
There is bound to be tons of media surrounding the Sanders family, as Deion is one of the most recognizable sports figures in the world and he has only passed on his marketing acumen to both his sons. While teaching them to market themselves as a brand, Deion has also been vital in their football careers.
In a recent Instagram post regarding Shilo's signing with the Bucs, Deion noted how proud he is.
"I'm so Proud of @shilosanders! He's focused, dedicated & hungry. I can't wait to see the product he puts on the field. They have REAL PURPOSE & yall know why. #Dad/CoachPrime," he wrote.
This isn't the first time Deion has expressed his happiness for what his son has been able to achieve. While not a draft pick, Shilo was able to sign early on with Tampa Bay once the draft ended.
Shilo has already conveyed his happiness with signing with the Buccaneers, as has his dad. That will likely only continue if Shilo can make the roster in any capacity.
Shilo will have to work on his craft if he intends to stick in Tampa Bay. He had struggles tackling in space and sometimes didn't show the fundamentals when he would go in to make a tackle. Outside of the negatives, Shilo is an uber-aggressive defensive back who loves attacking the ball wherever it is on the field.
He will take some refinement from the Buccaneers' staff, but there is no better place to learn and grow than under the coaching of Todd Bowles. It will remain to be seen if Shilo can carve out a role for himself in Tampa Bay, but all signs likely point towards him being a special-teams guy if he were to make the team.
