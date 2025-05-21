New Buccaneers DB Shilo Sanders has a message Tampa fans will love
We are almost a month removed since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcomed in their 2025 draft class, along with the undrafted free agents that decided to make their way to the Cigar City.
The rookies are now past their minicamp and will be gearing up to join the veterans in about a week, when organized team activities get underway, where we will see if they have what it takes to compete with the big boys.
Much of the hype will likely surround what the vets look like coming off their offseason and the draft picks the Buccaneers made in 2025, but it will also be time to see if some of the undrafted guys can forge their name to try and make the roster.
A couple of those undrafted free agents have already started to get some buzz around the Tampa Bay area, including the son of the legendary Deion Sanders, defensive back Shilo Sanders.
Sanders has already shown his excitement for joining the Buccaneers, but in a recent clip, he expressed his happiness with living in Tampa.
"Am I like Tampa? I love, Tampa. I'm not going to lie, Tampa actually is, living here now, Tampa is one of the best places to live," Sanders said on one of his streams.
The Tampa Bay region has been one of the fastest-growing over the past five years or so, and it is easy to see why Sanders is loving it so much.
The weather, the beaches, the nightlife, the outdoor activities, along with a multitude of other things, make the area a desirable location for those looking for a place to call home. Add in the fact that the Bucs have had success in recent memory, and it makes it all that much easier to agree with Sanders.
Sanders has the potential to make the Bucs' roster to stay in Tampa, likely on special teams, but it will be up to him to prove himself as the rest of the offseason programs continue to unfold.
