Draft expert names speedy Kansas State defensive back favorite Buccaneers draft pick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed needs everywhere in their 2025 NFL Draft, particularly on the defense — they picked up pieces for their secondary, edge rushing and defensive line. And while quite a few of those picks had great value, one NFL Draft expert loved Tampa Bay's third-round selection.
The Buccaneers selected Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish with their third-round pick, likely intending him to start at the nickel position in the secondary next year. Parrish is a little short, but he plays with 4.3 speed and aggressive instincts, and he could bring a new dimension to Tampa Bay's defense.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked every team's draft, and he put the Bucs at No. 14. He was particularly fond of Parrish, rating him as his favorite Bucs pick. Here's what he had to say about Parrish:
"Tampa Bay bolstered a strength with Emeka Egbuka, then doubled up at corner on Day 2. Parrish probably was in the second-round discussion for the Buccaneers, so they couldn’t pass him up again when he was available in the third. The former Kansas State corner has ordinary size but outstanding read-react quickness and a nose for the ball, which allows him to play inside and outside."
Parrish produced at Kansas State, putting up five picks and 16 passes defended in the last two years. With Tykee Smith moving to safety, the Bucs are set to give Parrish some snaps, and he could show out in Tampa Bay and serve as a weapon for Todd Bowles.
