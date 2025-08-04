ESPN pinpoints biggest Buccaneers training camp battle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of solid position groups, and if you ask Todd Bowles, every player is fighting for a roster spot — but the competition for nickel cornerback between Jacob Parrish and Christian Izien might be the most fierce.
The Buccaneers have had two different nickel corners in two consecutive years. It was initially Christian Izien's job as an undrafted free agent in 2023, and while he performed admirably, the team decided to make a change and put 2024 draft pick Tykee Smith there in 2024. He impressed a little too much, and the team is currently looking to move him to safety full-time, so the Bucs drafted Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish to compete for the vacant nickel spot with Izien.
ESPN recently went over one training camp battle for each team, and reporter Jenna Laine put some focus on the ongoing nickel cornerback battle as the season draws nearer.
The Buccaneers' fiercest training camp battle?
"Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles already said Christian Izien will be on the 53-man roster. But in what capacity? The former undrafted free agent grabbed a starting role in 2023 before serving as a backup to Tykee Smith last season but wound up stepping in at safety and even at outside corner. But rookie Jacob Parrish has had multiple interceptions since he got to Tampa, and Bowles wants ball hawks," Laine wrote.
At the moment, it's looking like Parrish has the edge to take that nickel spot. An incredibly fast and sticky defensive back, Parrish has been effective in camp both in coverage and during blitzes. So far, he's had the most playing time with the first-team defense, so he's the frontrunner in the clubhouse to have the spot whenever the regular season rolls around.
That being said, Izien has impressed in camp too — he's been flying around so much, in fact, that Bowles admitted he's already made the 53-man roster this year. While he's not as athletic as Parrish is, he has experience at the position and could be a dark horse for the role with how well his camp has gone so far this year.
Bowles was asked about this particular battle at the end of July, and he seems impressed with a number of candidates for the role.
"We have a bunch of guys that know how to play nickel and learn how to play nickel. It gives us options going into game-in and game-out of things we want to do," Bowles said. "Right now, everybody is doing a very good job right now, where they’re supposed to be. We’ll look at the preseason games and we’ll see what combination matches up best for us.Parrishhas been taking a lot of reps, Tykee takes reps, ‘Izzy’ takes reps, J.J. [Roberts] takes reps, ‘Win’ (Antoine Winfield Jr.) takes reps. It’s a smorgasbord right now.”
The Bucs will get a better look at players like Parrish and Izien during joint practice Thursday and then the team's first preseason game Saturday night with the Tennessee Titans.
