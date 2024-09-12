ESPN Predicts Bucs Upset Lions
Week 1 was a success around the NFL as months of offseason work and a few preseason games paid off. While some teams showed promise and potential, others saw what needs to be tweaked heading into Week 2.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one team who saw positive results in Week 1, defeating the Washington Commanders 37-20. Liam Coen's debut as the team's offensive coordinator went better than most might have expected.
Now, heading into Week 2, the Buccaneers get a much tougher test — taking on the Detroit Lions on the road. They went 0-2 against the Lions a season ago, including a playoff loss that saw Detroit advance to the NFC Championship game.
READ MORE: Two New Bucs Starters Appear on Injury Report vs. Lions
The Buccaneers enter the road contest as a seven-point favorite, though ESPN NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler picked Tampa Bay over Detroit as his upset for the week.
"It looks like we're both going bold here, skipping the tight spreads in favor of real upsets Baker Mayfield and the Bucs' offense looked in complete command in Week 1," Fowler wrote. "Mayfield was well protected, the running game looked stout, and Mike Evans is still Mike Evans. Tampa Bay will be motivated by its 0-2 record against Detroit last season, including a lousy six-point effort in Week 6. I don't have any reason to think the Lions will sleepwalk through this one -- I'm just expecting a spirited back and forth, with the Bucs making one more key play late."
The Lions, as Fowler mentioned, aren't going to take this game lightly. The Buccaneers' offense was legitimately solid during Week 1, and Detroit is certainly going to prepare for that. Still, the additions of wide receiver Bucky Irving and running back Jalen McMillan — two rookies — add a new dynamic to Coen's offense.
The Buccaneers offense will need just enough help from the injured defense during Week 2, but the Lions are certainly on upset watch.
READ MORE: Baker Mayfield Wins Week 1 Award for Stellar Performance
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 5 Corners The Bucs Could Sign To Bolster Their Secondary
• BucsGameday's MVP in Bucs Win Over Commanders
• Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Bucs' Victory Over Commanders
• Cleveland Radio Host Loses It After Call About Baker Mayfield