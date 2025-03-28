ESPN projects Buccaneers win total for 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went 10-7 through the regular season last year. It was good enough to win the NFC South, but the team was unfortunately bounced early from the playoffs after suffering a heartbreaking defeat to the up-and-coming Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round.
Tampa Bay exceeded expectations last year with its win total at 7.5 games, but the early exit from the playoffs undoubtedly left a sour taste in the mouths of those around One Buc Place.
The Bucs are running things back in 2025 after bringing back their entire starting offense while replenishing holes and weak points on the defensive side of the ball. One of the main changes for the Bucs this upcoming season comes in the form of a new offensive coordinator yet again, as Josh Grizzard will take over the call-playing duties with Liam Coen leaving this offseason to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With things just a bit different in Tampa Bay than a season ago, the oddsmakers have already released their team win totals for the 2025-26 season with the Bucs' win total being set at 9.5.
With free agency and trades starting to wind down as we approach the NFL draft here next month, ESPN took a stab at projecting the win total for each team. Per ESPN, the Buccaneers will just slightly surpass their set win total of 9.5, projecting 9.6 wins for them, which would be good enough for the seventh-best record in the league according to their projections.
This seems to be on par with where the Bucs have been hanging around over the past few seasons, with the range of wins being 8-13 since the 2020 season.
The Bucs are likely still the favorites to win the NFC South despite the Atlanta Falcons being hot on their tail and the Carolina Panthers starting to trend upward since the end of last season. However, winning the division comes with a tougher schedule, and the Bucs will once again have a gauntlet of teams to pass through the outside of their division rivals in 2025.
Tampa Bay will face some tough competition as they will get the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, at home, along with the San Francisco 49ers and the newly reinvigorated New England Patriots. While their home opponents don't seem daunting, they will be battle-tested on the road, facing off against the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans.
While not insurmountable, it will come down to how the schedule is actually laid out for us to get a better understanding on whether or not the Bucs will have a good chance at surpassing their win total in 2025.
