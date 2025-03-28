Buccaneers legend believes Baker Mayfield is a 'special, special quarterback'
Ronde Barber is one of the greatest players in the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise. His list of accolades is extensive. Barber is the only player in NFL history to record 25+ sacks and 40+ interceptions in a career. He's also got the most sacks by a cornerback in NFL history, and is a five-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and, most importantly, a Super Bowl champion.
The fact that Barber spent his entire 16-year NFL career in Tampa Bay only adds to the status of a player who earned his right to be considered a franchise icon. Not only is Barber's name displayed in the Bucs Ring of Honor, but the man who ultimately invented the modern nickel cornerback position remains strongly tied to the franchise, where he regularly breaks down film for the team on their official website and social media accounts.
Based on his most recent film breakdown of Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, it's safe to say Ronde Barber is a huge fan.
"This guy is awesome. And there's so many reasons for me to describe why he is awesome but I'm going to start with the most important. It's his attitude."
While he was analyzing Mayfield's performance on the field this past season, Barber talked about Baker's underrated arm strength and how his creativity helps to display how impressive his arm strength really is, focusing on a 12-yard gain to Chris Godwin on a well-covered slant pattern vs. Philadelphia in Week 4, which Barber commented "almost looks like an impossible throw and catch, and yet, you see Baker do this on the regular."
Barber went on to highlight what looked like a pretty standard play vs. the Raiders, where Mayfield was able to feel the pressure from Maxx Crosby to his right, calmly climb the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield before ultimately delivering a laser of a pass to Sterling Sheperd for a first down.
"Yes, he's improvisational. He can get out of the pocket. He can make crazy type throws. But he's also very fundamentally sound," Barber said.
During his film breakdown, Barber didn't shy away from telling the audience just how strongly he feels about Mayfield.
"Baker is a special, special quarterback. We are lucky to have this dude," he said.
On Baker's miraculous 4th down completion to Rachaad White in the final two minutes of the team's 23-20 week 10 loss to the 49ers, Barber marvelled at Mayfield when re-watching him stiff arm one of the league's most physically imposing players, Nick Bosa, while somehow managing to complete the pass to move the sticks and keep the Bucs hopes alive.
"This could be easily the most ridiculous play that you'll ever see described on film session," he continued. "Baker has this ability to create some magic out of nowhere. And this is magic."
Ronde finished off his film session by re-living the infamous play from the Bucs' 30-7 week 12 road win over the New York Giants, where Mayfield could be seen 40 yards downfield laying a block for Bucky Irving on one of the many electrifying runs he had during his rookie season.
"Bucky's doing his thing. And then look who is ahead of the pack, peeling back, making a block, getting extra yards... and who was the most excited person on the field? That would be Baker Mayfield."
One could easily make the argument that Barber, one of the most instinctual and intelligent defensive backs in the history of the NFL, is just as — if not more — qualified to break down quarterback play than anyone. The fact that Barber is so high on Baker Mayfield should give Bucs fans, if nothing else, an added level of confidence in their quarterback.
You can watch Ronde Barber conduct his film session dedicated specifically to Baker Mayfield below.
