Famed Buccaneers rival sings praises of new Tampa Bay wide receiver
It's probably safe to say that former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith knows what he's talking about when it comes to wide receivers.
Smith finished his career with 1,031 receptions for 14,731 receiving yards and 81 touchdowns during his 16-year career in the league between the Carolina Panthers and the Baltimore Ravens. Buccaneers fans will probably remember Smith for how often he showed out against the Buccaneers as a member of the Panthers, but they might be fans of what he had to say about the Bucs' newest first-round pick in Emeka Egbuka.
The Bucs selected the Ohio State wideout with the No. 19 pick in the NFL Draft, and Egbuka can fit in right away in the offense. Smith noted on his YouTube show, 89, that Egbuka mostly thrives out of the slot, but he praised his ability to also work the outside and catch passes deep and between the hashes.
"Routes are good in the slot, midrange and short — going deep and outside isn't his strength, but he can do it and he will do it," Smith said.
He had one particular praise for Egbuka, however. He mentioned that Egbuka's floor is tremendously high in part due to an intangible trait he has as a route runner — being a friendly route runner to the quarterbacks throwing his way.
"The biggest thing that I walked away from, talk about a trait — not every guy has this trait, but Egbuka has this trait — quarterback-friendly route running," Smith said. "He knows where to feel, he knows where the ball should be going and where the ball should not be going and he knows how the defense is being played."
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is likely pretty happy to hear that, and Egbuka will likely be happy to catch passes from a quarterback who threw 41 touchdowns last year. And if Egbuka's career can turn out half as good as Smith's did, the draft pick would be a huge success for the Bucs.
