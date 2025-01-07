Best and Worst Graded Buccaneers Defensive Players vs. Saints Week 18

Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) runs out of the tunnel before the game Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Much of the attention surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 18 surrounded the franchise winning the NFC South for a fourth consecutive year, much of that focus turned once the game was in hand and wide receiver Mike Evans needed just five more yards to reach his 11th-consecutive season of 1,000-yards receiving.
He reached that milestone, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, and the Buccaneers walked off with a 27-19 NFC South-clinching, history making win vs. the Saints.
As has been the case since their bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense has struggled to begin a game before locking down in the second half to limit the opposing offense. The Bucs' defense allowed 16 first half points to the injury riddled Saints' offense before making adjustments in the second half that limited them to just three points.
The Saints found success early running the ball outside and utilized the Bucs' off coverage to run receivers on out routes that allowed for easy completions from Rattler. That changed in the second as the Bucs got back to business. The defense got into the backfield, sacking Rattler twice and limited the Saints to just 64 total rushing yards on the day.
Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive players graded out in their 23-19 division-clinching win over the New Orleans Saints, per PFF:
PFF Grade: 73.8
2. NT Greg Gaines
PFF Grade: 70.9
3. DT Vita Vea
PFF Grade: 69.7
5. FS Kaevon Merriweather
PFF Grade: 68.9
Lowest Graded:
1. LB K.J. Britt
PFF Grade: 51.5
2. RE Calijah Kancey
PFF Grade: 52.8
4. LE Logan Hall
PFF Grade: 53.0
5. OLB Yaya Diaby
PFF Grade: 54.6
