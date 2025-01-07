Best and Worst Graded Buccaneers Offensive Players vs. Saints Week 18
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playoff-bound once again after securing their fourth successive NFC South title thanks to their Week 18 23-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
The Buccaneers' offense struggled to find much success in the first half, only putting up six points on three possessions as the Saints manhandled time of possession. Things got going in the second half, however, as the running game finally got going and Baker Mayfield made some big time plays when the team needed him most.
Bucky Irving once again was his electrifying self, scampering for 89 yards and a score while fellow rookie Jalen McMillan continued his hot streak, catching five passes for 74 yards and a score to bring his total to seven touchdowns in the past five games.
The Buccaneers' offense as a whole has been their strong suit throughout the season, and that continued in Week 18. While the main focus was on the Bucs securing their playoff spot, there was something else on the line as well — Mike Evans' 11th straight 1,000-yard receiving season.
With not much time left in the game, it felt like Evans' record-tying accomplishment was going down the drain. Fortunately, the Bucs got the ball back with under a minute left and found Evans with enough room to walk off the game, reaching his 1,000 yards.
Week 18's win over the Saints was great for the Buccaneers, but they will now turn their attention to their first-round matchup in the playoffs, the Washington Commanders. Here is how the Buccaneers' offensive players graded out in their 23-19 win over the Saints, per PFF:
READ MORE: Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Provides Critical Playoff Injury Updates
Highest Graded:
1. QB Baker Mayfield
PFF Grade: 94.8
2. RB Bucky Irving
PFF Grade: 78.9
3. WR Mike Evans
PFF Grade: 76.7
READ MORE: Jets Request to Interview Former Buccaneers Quarterback for Head Coach Vacancy
4. RG Cody Mauch
PFF Grade: 75.2
5. TE Devin Culp
PFF Grade: 72.7
Lowest Graded:
1. WR Sterling Shepard
PFF Grade: 42.7
2. WR Trey Palmer
PFF Grade: 46.2
READ MORE: Browns GM Gets Candid About Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield's Departure
3. TE Ko Kieft
PFF Grade: 50.6
4. WR Ryan Miller
PFF Grade: 52.6
5. RB Rachaad White
PFF Grade: 53.6
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• New York Jets Request to Interview Buccaneers Assistant General Manager
• NFL World Reacts to Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' 1,000-Yard Streak
• Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Running Back Makes Bold Statement About Future