Best and Worst Graded Buccaneers Offensive Players vs. Saints Week 18

The best and worst-graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players in their NFC South-clinching win against the New Orleans Saints, per Pro Football Focus.

Caleb Skinner

Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playoff-bound once again after securing their fourth successive NFC South title thanks to their Week 18 23-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers' offense struggled to find much success in the first half, only putting up six points on three possessions as the Saints manhandled time of possession. Things got going in the second half, however, as the running game finally got going and Baker Mayfield made some big time plays when the team needed him most.

Bucky Irving once again was his electrifying self, scampering for 89 yards and a score while fellow rookie Jalen McMillan continued his hot streak, catching five passes for 74 yards and a score to bring his total to seven touchdowns in the past five games.

The Buccaneers' offense as a whole has been their strong suit throughout the season, and that continued in Week 18. While the main focus was on the Bucs securing their playoff spot, there was something else on the line as well — Mike Evans' 11th straight 1,000-yard receiving season.

With not much time left in the game, it felt like Evans' record-tying accomplishment was going down the drain. Fortunately, the Bucs got the ball back with under a minute left and found Evans with enough room to walk off the game, reaching his 1,000 yards.

Week 18's win over the Saints was great for the Buccaneers, but they will now turn their attention to their first-round matchup in the playoffs, the Washington Commanders. Here is how the Buccaneers' offensive players graded out in their 23-19 win over the Saints, per PFF:

Highest Graded:

1. QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfiel
Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 94.8

2. RB Bucky Irving

Bucky Irvin
Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd (93) grabs the facemark of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 78.9

3. WR Mike Evans

Mike Evan
Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates after a reception to put him over 1,000 yards for the season in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 76.7

4. RG Cody Mauch

Cody Mauc
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Cody Mauch (69) lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 75.2

5. TE Devin Culp

Devin Cul
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Devin Culp (82) holds off Carolina Panthers cornerback Caleb Farley (31) in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 72.7

Lowest Graded:

1. WR Sterling Shepard

Sterling Shepar
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) celebrates with wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) after he scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 42.7

2. WR Trey Palmer

Trey Palme
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 46.2

3. TE Ko Kieft

Ko Kief
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 50.6

4. WR Ryan Miller

Ryan Mille
Dec 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) catches a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 52.6

5. RB Rachaad White

Rachaad Whit
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) holds off Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 53.6

Published
