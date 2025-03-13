Former Buccaneers Super Bowl champion signs one-year deal with Bengals
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion Tanner Hudson has signed a one-year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals through the 2025 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The veteran tight end, who began his NFL career with the Buccaneers, has carved out a role as a reliable target in the Bengals offense. Hudson entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Tampa Bay in 2018, spending his rookie season on the practice squad before making the active roster in 2019.
During the 2020 season, he appeared in 11 games and recorded three receptions for 41 yards, contributing to the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV-winning campaign. In 2024, Hudson played in 11 games for the Bengals, tallying 19 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown. His steady production throughout the season led to this contract extension, securing his place as a depth option in Cincinnati’s tight end group.
With his experience and championship pedigree from Tampa Bay, Hudson will continue to provide valuable depth and reliability for the Bengals as they build toward another playoff push.
