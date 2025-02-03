Buccaneers star Mike Evans is serious about playing flag football in the Olympics
At 31 years of age, Buccaneers franchise receiver Mike Evans has already put together a career that should eventually land him in Canton, Ohio as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He's been that good.
Just as impressive as what Mike has already accomplished — highlighted by his 11 consecutive 1K yard receiving seasons — is the fact that he still appears to have plenty left in the tank.
Despite missing almost 4 games this past season, Evans still managed to eclipse the 1K yard receiving mark while finishing the season tied for fourth most receiving touchdowns in the league with 11.
At the Pro Bowl this past weekend, where the actual football game switched from tackle to flag football just a few years ago, Evans was asked by Rock Reily of the Tampa Free Press to follow up on a previous comment he made insinuating his potential interest in participating in flag football at the Olympics.
"This is good practice for me, and the Olympics. Most likely I'll be retired by 2028, how many years is that? 3 years. I don't know. But if I am retired, I would definitely like to play in the Olympics."
Asked if he was serious by ESPN's Jenna Laine, Evans responded, "I would, yeah."
With flag football set to debut as an Olympic sport in Los Angeles in 2028, the timeline could certainly matchup with Evans availability if he were in fact to retire from the NFL by then. But based on his outrageous consistency at the NFL level for the last 11 years, who's to say he won't still be in the Pro Bowl when that time comes around?
