Buccaneers' Notre Dame draft pick eager to produce turnovers: 'It's in my DNA'
Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison likely would have been a first-round selection had it not been for a season-ending hip injury suffered early in the college football season.
The son of an NFL defensive back — who was once teammates with Todd Bowles in Washington — Morrison has the physical tools, instincts and mentality to not only contribute early in his NFL career, but to eventually blossom into a star.
Shortly after being announced as the 53rd overall selection in the draft, Morrison addressed the media on a Zoom call. When asked what he would bring to the table for the Buccaneers, Morrison described his versatility and adaptability as some of his best traits.
"A versatile corner. I can play inside and outside. A lot of it’s intellectual, from the neck up. And I also rely on my athletic abilities and understanding in the league things happen faster, guys are bigger, but being able to adapt to that, I think at every level I’ve been able to do a good job of adapting to the play style," Morrison said. "But not just adapting, acclimating… and taking it to the next level.”
Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles has been adamant about needing to see his secondary produce more turnovers. Which just so happens to be a strength for Benjamin Morrison. When asked to elaborate on his ability to take the ball away, Morrison provided a confident response.
“I feel as if the ball is mine as much as it is the receivers. I think when the ball is in the air, it’s mine. I think that’s just the way I’ve always [seen] it." said Morrison. "And I think this past year was tough. I wasn’t targeted as much, I couldn’t showcase that, but at the end of the day I think it’s in my DNA. That’s what I do.”
