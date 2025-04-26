WATCH: Highlights from Buccaneers third round pick CB Jacob Parrish
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed the offense with their first-round pick and have now doubled up on the defensive side of the ball in Rounds 2 and 3.
In the second round, the Buccaneers selected ballhawk cornerback out of Notre Dame, Benjamin Morrison, and now, here in the third round, they have doubled up at the position by taking Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish.
Parrish is not the prototypical size that Tampa Bay usually looks for in a cornerback, only coming in at 5'9", but he plays much bigger. He has excellent footwork to slow down press coverage and at the top of the route. Using his fluid hips, he can have excellent body control and twitch to change directions at a moment's notice. He plays physical despite his smaller frame and shows great anticipation to jump passing lanes, and can quickly diagnose complex route combinations.
With his size, Parrish is susceptible to struggles in the red zone against bigger receivers and can also be caught on double moves by peeking into the backfield. While his size would make you think he would fit better inside playing the slot receiver, Parrish is a proven guy on the outside. The Buccaneers have now taken two cornerbacks who will be asked to step in and immediately provide rotational roles with the ability to eventually earn starting roles later down the road.
Here are some of Parrish's highlights from his time at the collegiate level with the Kansas State Wildcats:
