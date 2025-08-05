Has Buccaneers' Mike Evans done enough to reach Hall of Fame?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is entering his 13th season in the league, where he is putting more touches on what has been a Hall-of-Fame career.
CBS Sports writer Bryan DeArdo doesn't think Evans needs to do more to clinch a spot in Canton. He's already done enough to earn himself a bust and a gold jacket.
"Consistency is the name of the game for Evans, who last year made history by becoming the first player to go over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first 11 seasons. Evans' career also includes a Super Bowl win back in 2020," DeArdo wrote.
Is Mike Evans already locked in Hall of Fame?
Evans made his sixth Pro Bowl last season after notching 1,004 yards, making him the first player in NFL history to reach the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first 12 seasons.
Evans also led the league in touchdowns during the 2023 season with 13, but that isn't even his career-best. He scored 14 times in 2021 with Tom Brady throwing to him and has reached the double-digit touchdown plateau six times in his career.
Evans' lone Super Bowl win with Brady under center in 2020 also helps his chances.
It seems as though the question isn't about whether or not Evans makes the Hall of Fame, but rather if he is a first-ballot receiver or not.
Evans and the Bucs will participate in their preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.
