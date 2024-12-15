Huge Mike Evans Touchdown Gives Bucs 2nd Half Lead vs. Chargers
When you want good things to happen, it's always a good idea to look for 13.
That's exactly what Baker Mayfield did when he was flushed out of the pocket in the third quarter of the Buccaneers-Chargers game on Sunday. With the Bucs trailing the Chargers 17-14 coming out of halftime, they needed a touchdown to regain the lead. So on first down at their own 46-yard line, after vacating the pocket to his left, Mayfield looked downfield and hit Mike Evans up the sideline.
From there, Mike did the rest.
The big receiver, and most decorated offensive player in franchise history, tip-toed the sideline like a ballerina as he galloped his way to the endzone for a 57-yard touchdown to help his team regain the lead for the first time since early in the first quarter.
The 57-yard touchdown was Evans' longest reception of the season. Not only that, but it puts his receiving total at 101 yards for the game. Which, for anyone counting at home, is a significant step forward in the pursuit of extending his streak of 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
With a quarter and a half still to be played, the Bucs will surely be leaning on Evans to add to that total as Tampa Bay is looking to gain a stranglehold on the NFC South Division in this matchup vs. a very strong Los Angeles Chargers team.
