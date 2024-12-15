Rookie Continues to Shine as Bucs Strike First in Huge Game vs. Chargers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have developed a great habit of starting games with successful offensive possessions. That trend continued on Sunday, as the Buccaneers wasted no time getting to work vs. the number one scoring defense in the NFL in the Los Angeles Chargers.
Coming off his best game of the season where he scored two touchdowns vs. the Raiders, rookie receiver Jalen McMillan provided the first big play for the Bucs when he hauled in a 19-yard reception to move the Bucs toward midfield.
It wouldn't be his only contribution to Tampa Bay's opening drive, however.
Just a few plays later, the Bucs executed a beautifully designed rub play that tangled up several Chargers defenders, ultimately leaving McMillan wide open up the seam, which Baker Mayfield recognized immediately before finding the talented rookie for a a 26-yard TD reception.
The touchdown reception is McMillan's third in his last five quarters of football, and the recent production has been a massive boost to an offense that has been searching for a playmaker since Week 7 when Chris Godwin went down with a season-ending injury.
McMillan now has 4 receiving touchdowns on the season, which is the most for a Bucs rookie since O.J. Howard had 6 back in 2017
