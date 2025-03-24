Julian Edelman feels bad for Browns fans after Baker Mayfield’s success
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cleveland Browns have been on opposite trajectories over the past few years. While there isn't much correlation between the two franchises, there is a common denominator in perhaps why the teams have headed in opposite directions — quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield, who was drafted first overall by the Browns out of Oklahoma back in 2018, was initially seen as the organization's quarterback of the future. However, after a shoulder injury that was constantly nagging at him, the Browns decided a change needed to be had, eventually leading to the Browns moving on from Baker by signing controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The move by the Browns ultimately left Mayfield stranded before splitting the 2022 season between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams before hitting free agency again. The Buccaneers took a chance on Mayfield following the Tom Brady era, and he has rewarded them with the best play of his career over the two seasons as the starting quarterback.
In a recent episode of Dudes On Dudes, a podcast hosted by former NFL players Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, the two former Super Bowl champions discussed this offseason's quarterback carousel, and when speaking about what the Browns did in getting Kenny Pickett, Edelman brought up that the future of Cleveland at the quarterback position now resides in Tampa, pointing towards Mayfield.
"It's hard to be the future in Cleveland, okay? So, you know, I think their future is in Tampa right now," Edelman commented. "They got rid of him, and that's Baker Mayfield — the future that they had, they got rid of. So they Browned it somehow, and I feel terrible for the Cleveland Browns."
While Edelman might feel bad for the Browns and their fans, it is hard to feel that from outside that franchise as Cleveland has continuously made questionable decisions through recent history, seemingly unable to get out of their own way.
Cleveland and their fans can look at the move in hindsight 20/20 and regret how things have unfolded since 2021, but the Buccaneers and the Krewe couldn't be more thankful for the blunder that allowed Baker to finally find his home roots in Tampa Bay.
Baker has done a fantastic job since arriving in Tampa, leading the Bucs to the playoffs in both seasons. He was one of the top quarterbacks in the league this past season but had troubles when it came to turnovers — something he likely will want to squash this upcoming season if he wants to help lead the team to a deeper playoff run in search of a Lombardi Trophy.
As for the Browns, there isn't much to expect from them, especially with Watson as the quarterback. Watson's career has been through major scrutiny both on and off the field, and just recently the dual-threat quarterback suffered a setback in his rehab from a torn Achilles. But hey, at least they were able to keep Myles Garrett, right?
