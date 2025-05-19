Late-season Buccaneers matchup intrigues analyst
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eyeing every one of their 17 games on the upcoming season's schedule, and some stand out more than others.
The team has a pair of Monday Night Football affairs against the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, and there's also a Sunday Night Football matchup at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams.
However, there's a game the week after the Rams tilt against the Arizona Cardinals at home that has NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks intrigued.
Analyst loves Cardinals vs. Bucs matchup
"This duel between a couple of former No. 1 overall picks features enough of a Hollywood storyline to be worthy of a more prominent time slot than 1 p.m. on Sunday takes on his former Oklahoma teammate and fellow Heisman Trophy winner in a battle of undersized quarterbacks leading dark-horse contenders," Brooks wrote.
"Diminutive passers are no longer dismissed in the NFL, and this NFC clash will provide executives and scouts with another opportunity to appreciate the ways playmakers of all sizes can get it done in today's game. Murray has won all three previous meetings with Mayfield, but this will be their first game against each other since Baker reinvigorated his career with the Bucs in 2023."
Not only is Mayfield vs. Murray an exciting storyline, but this game could have a big impact on the playoff picture, especially when it comes to the Wild Card race.
The Bucs will have to take advantage of being at home and be on their A-game to beat the rising Cardinals on Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. ET.
