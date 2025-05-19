Bucs Gameday

Late-season Buccaneers matchup intrigues analyst

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should have one of the games later on their schedule circled.

Jeremy Brener

A general view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field.
A general view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eyeing every one of their 17 games on the upcoming season's schedule, and some stand out more than others.

The team has a pair of Monday Night Football affairs against the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, and there's also a Sunday Night Football matchup at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams.

However, there's a game the week after the Rams tilt against the Arizona Cardinals at home that has NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks intrigued.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch jukes past Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender Logan Rya
Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch jukes past Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender Logan Ryan / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Analyst loves Cardinals vs. Bucs matchup

"This duel between a couple of former No. 1 overall picks features enough of a Hollywood storyline to be worthy of a more prominent time slot than 1 p.m. on Sunday takes on his former Oklahoma teammate and fellow Heisman Trophy winner in a battle of undersized quarterbacks leading dark-horse contenders," Brooks wrote.

"Diminutive passers are no longer dismissed in the NFL, and this NFC clash will provide executives and scouts with another opportunity to appreciate the ways playmakers of all sizes can get it done in today's game. Murray has won all three previous meetings with Mayfield, but this will be their first game against each other since Baker reinvigorated his career with the Bucs in 2023."

Not only is Mayfield vs. Murray an exciting storyline, but this game could have a big impact on the playoff picture, especially when it comes to the Wild Card race.

The Bucs will have to take advantage of being at home and be on their A-game to beat the rising Cardinals on Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. ET.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

