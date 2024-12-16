Mike Evans is Taking Over in Los Angeles, Second TD Extends Bucs Lead
Mike Evans is dominating the Los Angeles Chargers.
There's no question, that of all the remaining games on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' schedule, this matchup against the Chargers in LA would be the toughest of them all. No one needed to tell that to Mike Evans though, as the Bucs' star receiver brought his best to SoFi stadium on Sunday.
With the Buccaneers leading by 6 points late in the third quarter, they needed another touchdown to really give themselves some breathing room. And although a holding penalty by Ben Bredeson put the offense into a daunting 3rd & 12 situation, such restrictions, just like the Chargers defensive backs, do not scare Mike Evans.
Evans ran a sharp post route on the play, and Baker Mayfield fired an absolute dart which Evans caught as he entered the endzone.
It was a massive play at the perfect time for Tampa Bay, as it allowed the Bucs to extend their lead to 13 points just minutes before the 4th quarter was set to begin. The play also added to Mike Evans' impressive totals on the day,
