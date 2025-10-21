Mike Evans suffers scary injury during Buccaneers-Lions game
DETROIT — Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans was injured in the first half of the team's game vs. the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.
The injury occured during the 2nd quarter, with the Buccaneers trailing the Lions 14-0. It happened on a play where Baker Mayfield threw a deep ball up the seam for Evans. Mike was running full speed, and appeared to catch the ball on first glance. However, Evans hit the turf extremely hard when he landed and the ball popped loose.
It was obvious that Evans was in a significant amount of pain almost immediately, as the Bucs' franchise WR lay motionless on the ground for several moments before being helped to his feet and eventually making his way over to the sideline. Shortly thereafter, Evans was carted off from the Buccaneers' sideline and into the locker room.
Evans' return to the lineup cut short
It didn't take long for the team to rule him out for the remainder of the game, citing a concussion and shoulder injury.
It's an extremely unfortunate development for Evans, who was making his return from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the team's previous four games. It's impossible to speculate without knowing the severity of these injuries, but based on his reaction on the field and after, Evans could very well be in line to miss some time.
Evans' receiving record in serious jeapardy
To add even more insult to injury, Evans' chances at extending his NFL record 11 consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons is now in serious jeopardy. Currently tied with Jerry Rice, it appears as though Evans will have an uphill battle to surpass the legendary receiver, depending how long he is out for.
For the Buccaneers, the loss of Mike Evans is quite simply catastrophic. Although the team has managed to hold the fort down in his absence, there's no denying the impact that Evans has when he's in the lineup. Whether he's catching TDs in the red zone, toe-tapping along the sideline or just drawing defenders away from his teammates, Mike Evans is an integral piece of this offense.
