NFL analyst has shocking record prediction for Buccaneers in 2025
Training camp is inching closer and closer, and we are officially under the two-week countdown until we finally get to see the pads come on for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs believe they have a more balanced team heading into 2025 after hitting major needs in free agency and the NFL Draft. Last season, the Buccaneers' offense was the lone bright spot on the squad, ranking in the top five in multiple categories thanks to a much-improved run game led by rookie Bucky Irving. On the other side of the ball, the defense struggled to get sacks, turnovers, and allowed too many big plays.
Tampa Bay has high hopes coming into 2025 after addressing their needs this offseason, with many having them as a legit playoff contender. Still, those odds might have taken a bit of a shot with the recent news that All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs would miss the first few games of the season due to a knee isssue.
The Bucs could still come out of the beginning relatively okay if Wirfs were to make it back, let's say after Week 4. Tampa Bay should still be considered the favorite to win the NFC South and make the playoffs once again, but according to NFL Network's Adam Rank, that won't be the case.
READ MORE: Bucs named in shocking trade proposal with Sunshine State rival
Bucs to miss the playoffs...
Rank went game-by-game, predicting the Buccaneers' record, and he thinks that the Bucs' reign over the NFC South will come to an end with an 8-9 record while missing out on the playoffs for the first time in six years.
Through the Bucs' first five games, Rank has the Buccaneers going 2-3 with losses to the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, and Seattle Seahawks. While I could see this happening, I would bet that the Bucs at least win one of those games to come above .500 early in the year.
Some more surprising aspects of Rank's game-by-game analysis are a loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 13 and losing to the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins in back-to-back weeks to end the season, ultimately losing the division and missing the playoffs.
While there isn't a question that the Bucs might drop a game they should win here and there, you also have to imagine they will win one or two that they shouldn't.
Rank having them as losers to both the Cardinals and Dolphins gives me concern, as I believe the Bucs are still head and shoulders above both teams. If they were to handle business there, they would be in a great spot to make the playoffs in one of the weaker divisions in the NFL.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety tumbles down ESPN's Top 10 rankings
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB says rookie WR can play right away on Day 1
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back projected for Olympic flag football team
• Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach named among worst hires this century
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka entering rookie season without expectations