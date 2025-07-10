Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving praised by former NFL All-Pro
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving took the league by storm in his first year in the league.
The fourth-round pick out of Oregon came into the season as Rachaad White's backup, but quickly emerged into the featured back for the offense.
Former NFL All-Pro and NFL.com analyst Maurice Jones-Drew ranked all 32 starting running backs, and Irving came in at No. 10 on the list.
READ MORE: Former Notre Dame star named potential Buccaneers breakout player for 2025
Irving named top 10 RB
"The fourth-round pick was one of the biggest surprises at the position in 2024, eclipsing 1,100 rushing yards despite starting just three regular-season games. In Year 2, Irving should assume a huge role in the Bucs' offense — I expect his carries to increase — despite the front office's continued focus on furnishing the passing attack," Jones-Drew wrote.
The running backs that ranked higher than Jones-Drew were Aaron Jones (Minnesota Vikings), Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts), Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams), Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers), Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions), Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) and Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles).
Irving got off to a strong start in his rookie year, coming out of nowhere to establish himself as one of the league's top running backs.
That makes him a player to watch going into the 2025 campaign to see how he will be able to respond from a great rookie season.
Irving is set to report to training camp on July 22.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive linemen cracks ESPN top 10 list
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles takes huge jump in NFL head coaching ranking
• Is the NFL sleeping on Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving?
• WATCH: Buccaneers rookie gives tour of One Buc Place
• How likely is Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Haason Reddick to lead the league in sacks?