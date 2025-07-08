Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to tease big upcoming announcement with Gators legend
Steve Spurrier is most known for his tenure as both a player and a head coach for the Florida Gators, winning a Heisman Trophy and then a national championship in both respective stints. He's also an important part of Tampa Bay Buccaneers history, though, and he's ready to make a big announcement for the team in the middle of the month.
Spurrier was the Buccaneers' first-ever starting quarterback, joining the team in 1976 after nine previous years with the San Francisco 49ers. That tenure didn't exactly go well — the Bucs lost every game they played that year and Spurrier threw seven touchdowns to 12 interceptions while completing just 50% of his passes — but he's nonetheless the first in a long line of Buccaneers quarterbacks that have included the likes of Tom Brady. So, it makes sense that he'd be the one to announce Tampa Bay's brand-new white throwback uniforms coming this season.
The Buccaneers initially revealed a short teaser at the beginning of July featuring an office with the name plate "HBC" — Spurrier's famed nickname, the Head Ball Coach — but posted an extended teaser on social media Tuesday with a date of July 15.
July 15 lines up with recent reports on Tampa Bay's new white "creamsicle" throwback uniforms, which will pair with the Bucs' orange creamsicle uniforms the team has worn since 2023. The Bucs have yet to win in their orange creamsicles since re-introducing them, dropping games to the Lions and Falcons, so hopefully the team is luckier than Spurrier's tenure in them in 1976 this time around.
It's currently unknown when the Bucs will wear these new away throwback uniforms, but our two best guesses are in Week 3 at home vs the New York Jets and Week 5 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Yaya Diaby has strong stance on Todd Bowles extension
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line ranked among NFL's best by PFF
• NFL analyst rips Tampa Bay Buccaneers for mistake made last season
• Why the Buccaneers are looking for more explosive pass plays in 2025
• Buccaneers Super Bowl champion wants to return to one specific NFL team