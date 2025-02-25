NFL Insider dismisses Rob Gronkowski's rumored return to pro football
Nearly three years have passed since former NFL star Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from his playing career. That hasn't stopped speculation from continuing to surface that the four-time Super Bowl Champion will return to the field.
The rumors reached new heights on Tuesday after a report from Denver Sport's Cecil Lammey that Gronkowski was training for an NFL comeback and that he had interest in playing for the Broncos.
READ MORE: FBI investigating extortion attempt on Buccaneers RB Rachaad White
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shut down the hearsay with two words as the combine kicks off in Indianapolis.
"Nope. Nonsense," Rapoport wrote on Twitter.
Gronkowski spent two seasons with the Buccaneers, coming out of his initial retirement to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. He helped lead the franchise to a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. In his final season before stepping away from the game, Gronkowski caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.
The rambunctious personality began his NFL career with the New England Patriots as a second-round pick in 2010. Gronkowski developed into one of the stars of the league, recording 1,000+ yards in three of four seasons from 2014-17. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first-team All-Pro.
Gronkowski led the league in touchdowns in 2011. He was the comeback player of the league in 2014 after being limited to seven games the prior season while undergoing multiple surgeries on his forearm and dealing with an ACL/MCL tear.
Since hanging up his cleats, Gronkowski has settled in as a studio analyst for FOX Sports as he carves out the next chapter in his life.
Gronkowski ranks third all-time among tight ends in receiving touchdowns (92) and sixth in receiving yards (9,286). He holds the top spot for touchdown catches (79) in Patriots franchise history and sits at second in receiving yards (7,861)
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals funny moment with Baker Mayfield after Liam Coen’s Jaguars 'Duuuval' chant
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Top NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers to wide receiver with superstar potential
• Buccaneers NFC South rival agrees to contract extension with veteran backup QB
• ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency
• Buccaneers' star rookie running back ranked in PFF's top 101 players of 2024