Bucs Gameday

NFL Insider dismisses Rob Gronkowski's rumored return to pro football

It doesn't like Gronkowski will be coming out of retirement.

Dustin Lewis

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nearly three years have passed since former NFL star Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from his playing career. That hasn't stopped speculation from continuing to surface that the four-time Super Bowl Champion will return to the field.

The rumors reached new heights on Tuesday after a report from Denver Sport's Cecil Lammey that Gronkowski was training for an NFL comeback and that he had interest in playing for the Broncos.

READ MORE: FBI investigating extortion attempt on Buccaneers RB Rachaad White

Rob Gronkowski
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Rob Gronkowski during Fox Sports media day at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shut down the hearsay with two words as the combine kicks off in Indianapolis.

"Nope. Nonsense," Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

Gronkowski spent two seasons with the Buccaneers, coming out of his initial retirement to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. He helped lead the franchise to a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. In his final season before stepping away from the game, Gronkowski caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

The rambunctious personality began his NFL career with the New England Patriots as a second-round pick in 2010. Gronkowski developed into one of the stars of the league, recording 1,000+ yards in three of four seasons from 2014-17. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first-team All-Pro.

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gronkowski led the league in touchdowns in 2011. He was the comeback player of the league in 2014 after being limited to seven games the prior season while undergoing multiple surgeries on his forearm and dealing with an ACL/MCL tear.

Since hanging up his cleats, Gronkowski has settled in as a studio analyst for FOX Sports as he carves out the next chapter in his life.

Gronkowski ranks third all-time among tight ends in receiving touchdowns (92) and sixth in receiving yards (9,286). He holds the top spot for touchdown catches (79) in Patriots franchise history and sits at second in receiving yards (7,861)

READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals funny moment with Baker Mayfield after Liam Coen’s Jaguars 'Duuuval' chant

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Top NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers to wide receiver with superstar potential

• Buccaneers NFC South rival agrees to contract extension with veteran backup QB

• ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency

• Buccaneers' star rookie running back ranked in PFF's top 101 players of 2024

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News