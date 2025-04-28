Steelers HC's son invited to Buccaneers rookie minicamp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed a few major needs during the 2025 NFL Draft. Considering the current state of the roster, the Buccaneers are in a solid spot at this stage of the offseason.
With that being said, general manager Jason Licht is always looking for ways to upgrade the team. In the past, he hasn't been shy about bringing in undrafted free agents to compete for opportunities. Last season, two undrafted rookies made Tampa Bay's 53-man roster coming out of training camp.
The Buccaneers are adding another interesting name to the mix. According to WTAE-TV Pittsburgh's Ashley Liotus, former Boston College wide receiver Dino Tomlin is set to participate in Tampa Bay's rookie minicamp on May 9-10. Tomlin is the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin.
The younger Tomlin is coming off a six-year college career where he suited up for Boston College and Maryland. Tomlin spent his first three seasons with the Terrapins but transferred to the Eagles in 2022.
Over his three years at Boston College, Tomlin 34 passes for 479 yards. He appeared in 35 games and made five starts.
Tomlin's most extensive action came in 2023 when he finished third on the team with 24 catches for 312 yards. He posted a career-high two catches for 57 yards in a loss to Florida State. That season, he posted an 11.1% drop rate on 42 targets.
In total, Tomlin appeared in 52 games at the college level. He caught 40 passes for 512 yards while rushing three times for 12 yards.
The 6-foot-0, 188-pound wide receiver will have an uphill climb to crack the Buccaneers' 90-man roster. Tampa Bay has 13 players under contract at the position, including first-round pick Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) and seventh-round pick Tez Johnson (Oregon).
Tomlin will have to make a positive impression over the next couple of weeks to earn an invite to training camp.
