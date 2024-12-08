Rachaad White's Second TD Extends Buccaneers Lead Over Raiders in 4th Quarter
Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored two touchdowns in the first quarter of their game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, they weren't able to generate anything positive on offense in either the second or third quarters.
Finally, once the fourth quarter was well under way, the Bucs' offense began to find their groove again.
Multiple third-down conversions, including an incredible 32-yard catch and run by Mike Evans on 3rd-and-9, helped the Buccaneers move the ball beyond midfield. Then, a bruising 34-yard run by Sean Tucker put the Bucs on the doorstep of the endzone in a game they were leading 14-10 partway through the final frame.
From there, all Baker Mayfield had to do was hand the ball to Rachaad White and let the big guys up front pave the way, which is exactly what happened when the third-year back out of Arizona State punched it in for his second touchdown of the game.
This was the first time in his young career that Rachaad White had scored both rushing and receiving touchdowns in the same game.
