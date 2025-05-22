The real reason Rob Gronkowski chose Tampa Bay over retirement
Well over four years have passed since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured their second Super Bowl in franchise history. It was a dream run for the Buccaneers under former head coach Bruce Arians as the team signed legendary quarterback Tom Brady in free agency and won a ring during his first year at the helm.
Brady brought a friend with him to Tampa who also made a major impact. The Buccaneers were able to convince former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and play alongside Brady once again.
Gronkowski recently joined the 'Bussin' With The Boys' podcast to discuss his NFL career and various other topics. One of the segments focused on his tenure with the Buccaneers and Gronkowski shared some interesting details.
A crucial part in the decision was the fact that Tampa Bay truly wanted him with the franchise as much as Brady did.
"When Tom went to Tampa, we just talked about it a little bit. My mom lived down there, I love Florida," Gronkowski said. "Totally different organization, felt more laid back. Definitely put the work in but still laid back like a country club. They wanted me as well, Tampa, wasn't just Tom wanted me, the organization called me up too and they were like 'we definitely want you to be apart of the Buccaneers family.'"
"I was feeling good as well and felt like I had more left in the tank so every box checked off," Gronkowski continued. "And then obviously with Tom going down there, to have that chemistry and just keep it going in a new program, so everything just fell my way and I pulled the trigger to do it."
Gronkowski dealt with various injuries in the latter half of his professional career. By the end of his playing days, things had progressed to the point where he was unable to practice effectively during the week.
Despite that, Gronkowski never received a day off while he was playing for New England. That changed in the Sunshine State as the Buccaneers were very receptive to keep him in the best shape possible.
Gronkowski even went on to reveal that Tampa Bay gave him off practice every Friday, allowing him to further preserve his body.
"When I got to Tampa, they were kind of knowing like 'hey, that's a day off.' You've got to be truly proven though," Gronkowski said. "I was proven at that time and I was like 'can I at least get one day off a week and in training camp every three days I get off two?' and they were down for it."
"Also with the mindset of coming from New England, you kind of feel like you're letting the team down as well if you're taking off too much, especially if you're not injured or rehabbing an injury," Gronkowski added. "but I was cool with it, with my mindset because I truly knew I couldn't practice every single day and then be fully ready for a game on Sunday. They gave me off every Friday my two years in Tampa which I'm thankful for."
The Buccaneers' careful handling of Gronkowski paid off in a big way. He caught two touchdowns in the 31-9 Super Bowl LV victory against the Kansas City Chiefs which gave him and Brady the NFL record for most postseason touchdowns between a quarterback and pass-catcher (14).
During his career, Gronkowski caught 621 passes for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.
