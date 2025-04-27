Shilo Sanders, brother of Shedeur Sanders, signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finished with the 2025 NFL Draft, they aren't finished adding more talent.
The Buccaneers had a total of 6 picks and added a ton of defensive talent, but they're now signing Colorado safety Shilo Sanders to a contract as an undrafted free agent, according to NFL Analyst Tom Pelissero.
Sanders arrives after a productive college career under his father, Hall of famer Deion Sanders, at Colorado. Throughout his time at Colorado, Sanders totaled 184 tackles, six interceptions and six forced fumbles.
Sanders was considered a late-round prospect in this NFL Draft. Sanders had a 68.3 overall grade according to PFF. Pro Football Focus highlights both the strengths and weaknesses in Sanders' game.
"Despite lacking the athleticism his father, Deion Sanders, showcased on Sundays, Shilo possesses physicality that shows up when coming downhill against the run or delivering hits in coverage. However, he often looks for the hit stick and fails to wrap up, leading to high missed tackle rates (13.4% in 2024). His football IQ is visible in his anticipation in coverage, but his poor footwork can cause issues with acting on reads with fluidity."
The Buccaneers made the move after Shilo’s brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, a surprising fall after being projected by many as a first-round pick earlier in the process.
Tampa Bay could see Sanders fight for a roster spot and be on the special teams unit. Sanders has the potential to find a role as a backup safety if he can clean up his tackling technique and continue to sharpen his instincts in coverage.
For Buccaneers fans, Shilo Sanders brings a mix of raw talent, energy, and pedigree. If Sanders can tap into even a spark of that "Prime Time" magic, Tampa Bay could be looking at a hidden gem in their secondary.
