Social media reacts to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' seventh-round draft pick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrapped up their last pick of the NFL Draft by selecting Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson with the No. 235 overall pick. ESPN analyst and NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had Johnson as a Day 3 projection, and the Bucs took their chance adding him after selecting Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka in the first round.
Johnson doesn't have the size of a typical NFL receiver. At 5'10" and weighing 154 pounds, Johnson's size was one of the major questions brought up during his draft process. The Buccaneers still decided to see what he can add to their team. He finished his college career with 3,889 receiving yards, 28 receiving touchdowns and 310 receptions. Last year, Johnson was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection and was the Big Ten Championship game MVP.
Following the announcement of the pick, social media lit up with reactions from Tampa Bay fans. Many praised them for taking a high-upside player late in the draft, calling Johnson a "steal." Others pointed to his polished route running, speed and toughness despite his smaller frame as reasons to believe he could have a real role in the Buccaneers’ offense. Here is what Buccaneers fans and analysts had to say:
