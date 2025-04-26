Buccaneers first-round draft pick already hanging out with new QB Baker Mayfield
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used their first selection (19th overall) to select Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, there was a certain level of confusion — and even some disappointment —from segments of the fanbase.
Of those who were critical of the pick (for the most part, anyway), it had nothing to do with Emeka Egbuka as a player. His talent, production, and character cannot be disputed. The criticism was rooted in the decision to select a wide receiver, a position that was already considered a major strength on the Bucs roster.
But you know who wasn't disappointed in that decision? Baker Mayfield.
On Saturday, just moments after the third and final day of the NFL Draft had begun, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers social media account shared a video of Emeka Egbuka discussing his post-draft experience so far, specifically all the different people who have reached out to him since Thursday night.
One of those individuals was Egbuka's new quarterback, Baker Mayfield.
"I've been talking with Baker over the past couple hours. We've been talking, getting to know each other, probably going to hit up his spot tomorrow, hang out a little bit and start that quarterback-wide receiver connection."
Since joining the Buccaneers two years ago, Baker Mayfield has proven through his words and actions that he is an exceptional leader and teammate. The fact that he has already reached out and connected with Tampa Bay's rookie receiver speaks volumes about Baker Mayfield and his willingness to embrace his teammates both on and off the field.
