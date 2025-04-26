Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 UDFA Tracker
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their draft picks, and now, they'll turn to the NFL's undrafted free agents to fill out the rest of their roster.
UDFA's have the option to sign with any NFL team, and the Buccaneers will be amassing them in order to fill out their roster to 90 men as offseason work approaches. The team still has some needs on defense, such as inside linebacker, so a position like that will be something to monitor as the team makes the rounds.
We here at BucsGameday will keep you updated as the Bucs sign more UDFA's — we've compiled every one the Buccaneers have signed so far:
Buccaneers UDFAs
TE Anthony Landphere, Memphis
OL Jake Majors, Texas
LB John Bullock, Nebraska
DT Desmond Watson, Florida
S Shilo Sanders, Colorado
READ MORE: Social media reacts to Buccaneers' fourth round pick in NFL Draft
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Get to know Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-round pick David Walker
• National media grades Buccaneers' first-round selection of Ohio State WR
• Get to know Buccaneers third-round pick Jacob Parrish
• WATCH: Highlights from Buccaneers' fourth-round pick EDGE David Walker