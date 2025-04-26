Bucs Gameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 UDFA Tracker

Here's every UDFA the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing after the conclusion of the NFL Draft:

River Wells

Detailed view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet against the New Orleans Saints. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their draft picks, and now, they'll turn to the NFL's undrafted free agents to fill out the rest of their roster.

UDFA's have the option to sign with any NFL team, and the Buccaneers will be amassing them in order to fill out their roster to 90 men as offseason work approaches. The team still has some needs on defense, such as inside linebacker, so a position like that will be something to monitor as the team makes the rounds.

We here at BucsGameday will keep you updated as the Bucs sign more UDFA's — we've compiled every one the Buccaneers have signed so far:

Buccaneers UDFAs

TE Anthony Landphere, Memphis

OL Jake Majors, Texas

LB John Bullock, Nebraska

DT Desmond Watson, Florida

S Shilo Sanders, Colorado

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

