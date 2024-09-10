Bucs Bring Back CB to Shore Up Depth
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got hit hard with injuries in the secondary against the Washington Commanders. And now, they've taken a first step to rectifying that.
The Bucs saw four different defensive backs go down against Washington. Cornerback Zyon McCollum suffered a concussion early in the game, and then his replacement, Bryce Hall, dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula and had to be carted off. DB Josh Hayes, a special teamer as well, suffered an ankle injury, and superstar safety Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered a sprained ankle/foot during the last two plays of the game.
It's safe to say that Tampa Bay needs more bodies there. And they brought a name back the Bucs fans may be familiar with — the team announced Tuesday that it placed Hall on injured reserve and brought back cornerback Keenan Isaac.
The Buccaneers waived Isaac at the end of preseason in hopes that he would return to the practice squad, but he was snatched up by Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers and placed on theirs. He was recently waived, however, paving the way for him to come back to Tampa Bay.
Isaac was very good in the preseason this year, netting a 91.2 coverage grade from PFF and allowing a 16.7 passer rating, nabbing a pick against the Cincinnati Bengals to boot. He's played in two games across his career in Tampa Bay.
The Bucs may need to rely on Isaac more than usual. If Josh Hayes is unable to play against the Detroit Lions, Isaac and UDFA Tyrek Funderburk will be forced to step up — especially if Zyon McCollum can't clear concussion protocol in time to go on Sunday.
