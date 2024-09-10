Panthers Legend Gives Massive Praise to Baker Mayfield
Luke Kuechly was a major thorn in the side of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as many other teams, during his 8 seasons leading the Carolina Panthers' defense.
Despite retiring earlier than many expected, Kuechly is still considered one of the best and most widely respected linebackers in league history. Kuechly's mentality and natural ability were a big part of it, no doubt. But his intelligence and commitment to studying the game, combined with those factors, is what made him such a special player.
Providing context of Kuechly's history as a student of the game is important because it adds credibility to some comments he made this week about Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield.
In the first of what will be a weekly guest appearance on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams, Kuechly was asked to identify something that impressed him in Week 1.
It didn't take long for him to respond, as he used the question as a springboard to proclaim his affection for Baker Mayfield as a player.
“I’m a big Baker fan. I love Baker Mayfield," Kuechly said. Obviously he had a great season last year, and then this offseason Tampa paid him. And I think once that happened, he felt embraced by Tampa. And I think that team really rallies around his toughness, his edge, his attitude, his competitiveness.”
He went on to talk about the characteristics that make Baker the type of quarterback that other players would love to play with.
"When you watch that game and you watch how he believes in the guys on that team. He threw a ball to Mike Evans (a fade in the low red zone) and he wasn’t open at all. But Baker’s attitude to me is ‘I believe in Mike Evans. I believe in my guys. I'm going to give you a chance to go get it, now go get it,'" Kuechly said. "So if you’re Mike Evans, he gives you so much ownership in your ability to go play that you want to go play for a guy like that so, I’m a big Baker fan."
Luke Kuechly is an expert on this sort of thing, and he isn't talking exclusively about this game. He's discussing traits and characteristics that he's seen in Baker Mayfield over the course of his career. And as one of the smartest defensive players of this generation, I'd say that means something.
