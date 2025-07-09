Former Notre Dame star named potential Buccaneers breakout player for 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for another run at the postseason, and one name is already generating early buzz as a potential breakout star.
Rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison was selected with the 53rd pick in the 2025 NFL draft by the Bucs, as the defense needed cornerback help this upcoming season.
As the defense looks to reload with young talent, Morrison has been highlighted by Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame as a possible X-factor for Tampa Bay heading into the 2025 season.
“Morrison and Jacob Parrish are going to be immediate contributors if all goes well this summer,” Verderame wrote. “Coming out of Notre Dame, Morrison is used to playing in big games, and that experience should serve him well on a team with its eyes on a long playoff run. If Morrison proves a capable starter opposite Jamel Dean, he’ll be a huge boon for the Bucs.”
Morrison’s experience on the big stage is undeniable. A two-year starter for Notre Dame, he quickly developed into one of the nation’s most lockdown corners. His coverage stats were elite across the board, showing his ability to thrive in both man and zone coverage. According to PFF, Morrison allowed just a 45% completion rate, picked off nine passes, broke up 12 more and held opposing quarterbacks to a 44.1 passer rating when targeted. His 90.5 coverage grade ranked among the best in college football.
Now, Morrison enters a Tampa Bay secondary that’s in need of a reliable starter opposite Jamel Dean. With free agency departures, the door is open for Morrison to seize a major role right away. If he shows the same instincts, ball skills and technique he displayed at Notre Dame, the Bucs may have landed a Day 1 difference-maker.
The Buccaneers' defense under head coach Todd Bowles relies heavily on its corners being able to hold up in man coverage and make plays. This will put Morrison in the spotlight very early and show his capability earlier in his young career. His physicality and calm demeanor give him a real shot at excelling in Bowles' scheme.
If Morrison lives up to his billing, he could be one of the biggest steals of the 2025 draft class, and Tampa Bay will be happy to have him.
