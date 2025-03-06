Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers could add Super Bowl experience at cornerback in free agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to keep adding to a winning culture.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward attempts to gather the ball on a Dallas Cowboys pass.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward attempts to gather the ball on a Dallas Cowboys pass. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could benefit from a defensive back in free agency this offseason.

That's part of the reason why The Athletic writer Mike Jones suggests that the Bucs should sign San Francisco 49ers star Charvarius Ward.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) against the Arizona Cardinals
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ward to the Bucs?

"The Buccaneers have a strong defensive front anchored by Vita Vea, but they really could benefit from adding a top-flight cornerback like Ward. He seems likely to depart San Francisco after a trying 2024, which included the death of his 1-year-old daughter, and could potentially benefit from a change of scenery," Jones writes.

Ward has a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he could be on the hunt for another one as he also looks for a fresh start. Joining the Bucs, who should be the favorites to win another NFC South crown, would help him achieve that goal.

