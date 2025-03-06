Buccaneers could add Super Bowl experience at cornerback in free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could benefit from a defensive back in free agency this offseason.
That's part of the reason why The Athletic writer Mike Jones suggests that the Bucs should sign San Francisco 49ers star Charvarius Ward.
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals funny moment with Baker Mayfield after Liam Coen’s Jaguars 'Duuuval' chant
Ward to the Bucs?
"The Buccaneers have a strong defensive front anchored by Vita Vea, but they really could benefit from adding a top-flight cornerback like Ward. He seems likely to depart San Francisco after a trying 2024, which included the death of his 1-year-old daughter, and could potentially benefit from a change of scenery," Jones writes.
Ward has a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he could be on the hunt for another one as he also looks for a fresh start. Joining the Bucs, who should be the favorites to win another NFC South crown, would help him achieve that goal.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers All-Pro continues to campaign for free agent edge rusher
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Top NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers to wide receiver with superstar potential
• ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency
• Buccaneers NFC South rival agrees to contract extension with veteran backup QB
• Buccaneers' star rookie running back ranked in PFF's top 101 players of 2024