Buccaneers could shock fans with projected first-round pick
The 2025 NFL Draft is just on the horizon, and that means that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the clock before we know it.
The Bucs have had success over the past few years both on the field and through the draft, but they will be looking to reach deeper into the playoffs. One thing that plagued Tampa Bay last season was its defense, as it kept opposing teams in games and likely even cost them a few wins.
While it is pretty obvious the Buccaneers will go defense-heavy in the 2025 NFL Draft, there is still the chance that they end up going offense at some point as well to help solidify some positions. According to ESPN's newest NFL insider, Peter Schrager, they will get that out of the way early in the first round with the 19th overall pick, selecting standout Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Seeing McMillan available at 19 is hard to imagine with many wide receiver needy teams ahead of them. However, there has been speculation that McMillan is dropping on big boards. I don't quite get why that is happening, as McMillan is one of the best options at the position in the draft.
McMillan is a big body wide receiver at 6'4" and makes incredibly hard catches look easy. He has elite ball skills and wins deep but sometimes can struggle against press coverage. His instinctive play and ability to feel routes and work back to the ball make him a quarterback's best friend.
McMillan set the Arizona Wildcats' school record for receiving yards over his three seasons (3,423) and was named a First-team All-American and All-Big 12 during his final season in 2024.
Tampa Bay may not be desperate to add a skill player on the offensive side of the ball, but it would be hard to pass up a player of McMillan's level. He is almost a split image of Mike Evans, and with Evans and Godwin not getting any younger, McMillan would be a great move in the direction of getting younger at the position while also immediately becoming an impactful depth piece.
