Bucs criticized for signing $10 million linebacker in free agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back one of their familiar faces on a two-year, $10 million deal in free agency, but not everyone is a fan of the signing.

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets during pregame warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in business with one of their veteran pass rushers by signing Anthony Nelson to a two-year, $10 million deal.

Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verdarame gave the Bucs a "C+" in his free agency grades.

Anthony Nelson
Dec 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) tackles Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith (81) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Bucs slammed for Nelson signing

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done a nice job in recent years of holding onto most of their key free agents, and they did so again Tuesday afternoon," Verdarame writes. 

"General manager Jason Licht found common ground with edge rusher Anthony Nelson, re-signing him to a two-year deal worth up to $12 million. Nelson, 28, is a nice rotational defensive end for Tampa Bay, notching 18.5 sacks over six seasons. 

"With Nelson back in the fold, the Buccaneers still could use edge help but don’t need nearly as much between his return and the addition of Haason Reddick on a one-year deal."

Bringing Nelson back is a little puzzling with Reddick also signing, but the Bucs can never have too much depth at the position. Perhaps a change will be made before the season, but the Bucs should be happy with how things are turning out.

