Bucs Elevate Veteran WR to 53-Man Roster
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a little thin at receiver depth heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, so they're reportedly bringing up one of their practice squad wideouts to the 53-man roster — and it's someone who has experience with quarterback Baker Mayfield.
NFL reporter Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that the Buccaneers intend to call up former New York Giants wideout Sterling Shepard to the active roster from the practice squad. The Buccaneers released DL Ben Stille earlier in the week, so no corresponding move will have to be made to bring Shepard up.
Bucs HC Todd Bowles Addresses Injury to Promising Linebacker
Shepard played with Baker Mayfield back at Oklahoma, and they certainly reignited some of their connection on Sunday against the Eagles. Shepard caught three passes for 51 yards on the day, including one big 30-yard deep shot. Now, he'll likely get the chance to serve as the team's WR3 when they head to Atlanta to play against the Falcons.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay will be waiting for wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer to get healthy again down the stetch. McMillan is currently nursing a hamstring injury while Palmer suffered a concussion after catching a touchdown against the Eagles on Sunday. WR Kameron Johnson is also dealing with an ankle injury.
