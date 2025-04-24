Buccaneers final mock draft roundup ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
The time for talk is over. The NFL Draft has finally arrived.
After a few agonizing months, Day 1 of the NFL Draft is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. There's been plenty of speculation and more mock drafts than anyone could possibly know what to do with — including many of our own — but at around 10:30 p.m. tonight (assuming they don't move), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get ready to pick a No. 19. The team is expected to pick on the defensive side of the football, but you never know how the draft will fall and some experts could see them going offense.
With Draft Day here at last, a number of national publications have released their final mock drafts. We've rounded up 12 mock drafts with their pick for the Buccaneers — check them out below:
Buccaneers final mock draft roundup
BucsGameday, Collin Haalboom: S Malaki Starks
"Although many fans may prefer an edge rusher in this spot for the Bucs, information is pointing in a different direction. Apparently, the team has a strong interest in both Malaki Starks and Maxwell Hairston, with the former having made an especially strong impression during his pre-draft interviews. Starks would form an impressive tandem with Antoine Winfield Jr. on the back end of Todd Bowles' defense, likely relegating his former teammate at Georgia, Tykee Smith, back to the starting nickel corner position he occupied as a rookie."
NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: WR Matthew Golden
"It would not be a surprise to see Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell go to Tampa Bay at No. 19, but with Mike Evans heading into his 12th season, the Bucs opt to add another pass catcher. Golden would team up with 2024 third-round pick Jalen McMillan to give them two good, young wideouts to complement veterans Evans and Chris Godwin."
PFF, Trevor Sikkema: OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku
"I believe the Bucs will be targeting a pass rusher who can consistently win one-on-one matchups and has proven college production. They've been burned before by betting on traits over tape with players like Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Logan Hall and Cjrios Braswell, who entered the league with just one year of strong production. Ezeiruaku, by contrast, totaled 47 tackles for loss and 30 sacks in his college career."
ESPN, Field Yates/Mel Kiper Jr.: CB Jadhae Barron
"Tampa Bay has made it clear that cornerback is a priority this offseason. Barron has elite instincts and is versatile. The Bucs tied for 26th in picks last season with seven, so Barron's ball skills would be welcomed."
Bleacher Report, Bleacher Report Scouting Department: OLB Shemar Stewart
"Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart is packed with potential. He epitomizes the draft argument of production v. potential. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are built to take a big swing with this selection. If Stewart develops, they'll hit a grand slam; if not, he should at least be good enough to provide quality reps as part of the team's defensive rotations."
Sports Illustrated, Albert Breer: OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku
"The Bucs tried swinging on traits four years ago with first-round edge Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. This time, they’re banking on a productive, fully evolved pass rusher who’s been referred to by people who’ve spent time around him as a 'culture changer.'"
The Ringer, Todd McShay: CB Will Johnson
"Tampa played the highest percentage of zone coverage in the NFL last season, but was tied for 26th in interceptions. That’s hard to do. Johnson is a sniper when his eyes are forward and he’s driving on the ball. This is a good scheme fit that would ease concerns about his 4.58 speed, which shows up when he’s trying to recover with his back facing the QB. Johnson’s durability could cause him to fall even farther, but I still think he’s great value here for Tampa. Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden is another name to watch at 19."
Athlon Sports, Doug Farrar: LB Jihaad Campbell
"Take away the shoulder injury that has unfortunately complicated Jihaad Campbell’s pre-draft process, and this is a Top 15 player. At least. Go watch his LSU tape and be amazed. If the Buccaneers have to wait a minute for an off-ball/edge hybrid of this quality to hit the field, I think that Todd Bowles will be okay with that."
CBS Sports, Pete Prisco: CB Maxwell Hairston
"Their corner situation needs help and they are talking about moving Tykee Smith to safety from nickel. That means they need help. In their scheme, Hairston's speed will be a big plus."
USA Today, Michael Middlehusrt-Schwartz: LB Jihaad Campbell
"There are several different avenues Tampa Bay could take to bolster the long-term outlook for its defense. Yet Campbell's rare package of size, speed and athleticism could put him a notch above the other options for a team that soon will have to turn the page on linchpin Lavonte David."
The Athletic, Dane Brugler: CB Jadhae Barron
"Teams are split on whether Barron is a nickel-only defensive back or can play across the secondary. If Tampa Bay believes he can start on the outside, he will be on the shortlist for this pick."
Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer: OLB Shemar Stewart
"The Buccaneers need to also rev up their second-level defense again for Todd Bowles, and Stewart falling would be ideal for his 3-4 front."
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers All-Pro credited for starting viral draft trend
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Safeties
• Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Nickel cornerbacks
• Buccaneers named as 'floor' for highly-touted Alabama prospect
• Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Perimeter cornerbacks