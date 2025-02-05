Buccaneers GM Jason Licht, former QB respond to ridiculous Bucs-Jaguars rumor
Rumors are always rampant when it comes to the NFL. With deals and relationships being built behind closed doors, things are bound to leak out, and some of those things are even true. Unfortunately, sometimes rumors that catch steam are nothing more than that, and sometimes, those rumors get the attention of their subjects online.
Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has been somewhat known for his use of social media, and he took to social media again on Wednesday — this time to squash a rumor. Twitter account Yard Line Yoda, seemingly a Jaguars account, posted a report where he claimed that Licht had told assistant general manager Mike Greenberg that if he had interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their vacant general manager position and didn't get the job, he wouldn't be allowed back in the building for with the Bucs.
What is true is that Greenberg did, in fact, take his name out of the running for Jacksonville's GM job before that tweet was posted. The report, however, appears to be not true, as Jason Licht himself simply responded to it with three laughing emojis.
That wasn't all. If that wasn't enough to make fun of the rumor, former Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick chimed in, sarcastically replying that this sounds like something Licht would do.
Obviously, it seems like this rumor doesn't have any legs. What Licht does know is that Greenberg is here to stay in Tampa Bay for another year, and the two will work together to try and bring the Bucs a third championship in 2025.
