Buccaneers GM Jason Licht opens up about Shilo Sanders signing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t just make headlines during the NFL Draft — they kept the buzz going post-draft as well.
The Buccaneers signed Colorado safety Shilo Sanders as an undrafted free agent. According to General Manager Jason Licht, the decision came swiftly once the opportunity presented itself.
“After the draft his agent reached out if we would be interested — Todd and I looked at each other, nodded, and said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’” Licht said during an appearance on WDAE radio.
The move adds more intrigue to Tampa Bay’s secondary, as Shilo brings a physical presence and a well-known name. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, Shilo carved out his own college career, recording 184 tackles, six interceptions and six forced fumbles. In 2023 alone, he led Colorado with 67 tackles and four forced fumbles.
While expectations may differ for a UDFA, Shilo’s pedigree and production give him a legitimate shot to stick around. Head coach Todd Bowles reportedly received a call from Deion himself after the signing.
“Todd said Coach Prime called him and thanked him for bringing Shilo in and giving him a fair shot,” Licht said.
That fair shot may be all Shilo Sanders needs. Known for his physicality in run support and his high football IQ, Shilo brings traits the Buccaneers value, even if his game isn’t a mirror image of his father’s. While still raw in some areas, especially tackling consistency and footwork, he has the mindset of a grinder.
Tampa Bay's secondary is competitive, but with Sanders’ experience, bloodline and toughness, he has the chance to make the roster and find a spot for himself. At minimum, he has the chance at the very least to make it difficult for coaches to overlook him.
As the Bucs gear up for rookie minicamp and OTA season, all eyes will be on Sanders to see if he can turn that “fair shot” into a full-time opportunity.
