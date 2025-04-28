Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles speaks on Shilo Sanders signing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need some safety depth, and they could find the answer in one significant family legacy.
The Bucs signed Colorado defensive back Shilo Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders and the brother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, as an undrafted free agent after the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Shilo played football in college for six years at South Carolina, Jackson State and Colorado, and he amassed six interceptions, 13 passes defended and seven forced fumbles in that time,
Head coach Todd Bowles appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio, per JoeBucsFan, and he spoke on Shilo and what he could bring to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I think he’s a good football player. He’s a heck of a tackler and he knows the game very well — he can see the game very well," Bowles said. "So, giving him a chance to play, we think he has a shot to help us from a safety standpoint and from a special teams standpoint. So I’m excited to get him in here and see how he moves. I saw him tackle all year. I saw him make plays. He’s a very smart player and he understands the game very well. So we thought it was worth a shot to see what he can do and I think he’ll show himself well.”
Shilo's value as a special teams player will likely be the best path to his inclusion on the 53-man roster, should he be able to make it. Only time will tell, but he'll have his first chance to make an impact once rookie minicamp rolls around soon.
