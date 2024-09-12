Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Gaining Traction For NFL MVP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has had a roller-coaster career in the NFL after being selected first overall and being practically pushed out of Cleveland just to wander around the league for a season before ending up in Tampa.
Baker has now found his home with the Buccaneers after his one-year, prove-it deal worked out in his favor, and because of that performance in 2023, the Bucs and head coach Todd Bowles have given Mayfield the symbolic keys to ship.
Mayfield, now with a solidified foundation, is looking to lead the Buccaneers deeper into the playoffs after making a divisional-round run in 2023 — and in his first game of the regular season against second-overall pick Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, Mayfield didn't disappoint - perhaps putting forth the best game of his career.
By the final whistle in Sunday's opening game, Baker had completed 80 percent of his passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers for an almost perfect passer rating, something he achieved last season in Lambeau Field against the Packers.
His performance opened a lot of eyes across the country, catching media doubters eating crow and fans wondering why they didn't draft him as their fantasy quarterback. Still, some won't buy into the hype of Baker Mayfield just yet, but for the general public, they are drinking the Kool-Aid early and heavy after Week 1 as Mayfield is tied with Bills' quarterback Josh Allen for the most NFL MVP bets on Fanatics Sportsbook according to PicksWise.
Baker's performance is shining light on what this Buccaneers team can be and, for a small market team, the rest of the country is paying attention to what is happening in Tampa Bay. Mayfield is a great value play for NFL MVP, especially with all the weapons he has at his disposal. If he can continue this torrid pace, then not only will Baker likely have the best season of his NFL career, but it could place him right in the mix to become the league's most valuable player.
Mayfield and the Buccaneers will get their second chance to impress this upcoming weekend when they get a much tougher opponent as they head North to Detroit to take on the Lions in a rematch of last year's NFC divisional round.
