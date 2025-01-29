Buccaneers interview internal candidate for offensive coordinator position
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done their due diligence by requesting a number of interviews outside of the organization for their now vacant offensive coordinator position. But they're also looking inward, too, as one of the bigger names for the cycle is in the building.
The Bucs are reeling after Liam Coen left to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars when it seemed like he was going to stay, and now, the Bucs have interviewed one of the staff members he brought on. The team announced Wednesday that they interviewed passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard for their OC position.
Grizzard previously coached for the Dolphins in various roles from 2017-23 and was retained by Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel when McDaniel arrived in 2022. He's served as an offensive quality control coach and a wide receivers coach in Miami before heading to Tampa Bay to become the passing game coordinator in 2024.
Grizzard served as the team's passing game coordinator and also handled the team's third-down calls, per Liam Coen. He excellent in that area — the Bucs were the best third-down team in the NFL, converting on it 51% of the time. In addition, Grizzard knows the offense well, so continuity may be higher with him than with other external candidates.
That being said, Grizzard will also be a candidate to head to Jacksonville with Liam Coen, who brought him on. Grizzard would not be able to call plays with the Jaguars, though, so the Bucs do have an intrinsic advantage there.
