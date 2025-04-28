Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers linked to Alabama LB in 2026 mock draft

It's never too early for a mock draft, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could add a linebacker in next year's NFL Draft.

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson and defensive back DeVonta Smith. / Gary Cosby Jr- USA Today Network via Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just added their most recent draft class to the roster, but there are many who have an eye already on next year's draft.

Bleacher Report draft analyst Brent Sobleski believes that the team could take Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson in the 2026 NFL Draft's first round.

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson deflects a pass from Mercer quarterback Whitt Newbauer
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson deflects a pass from Mercer quarterback Whitt Newbauer. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Many 2025 mock drafts sent linebacker Jihaad Campbell to Tampa Bay because it's one of the team's biggest weaknesses," Sobleski wrote.

"Tampa Bay is still left with a hole in the middle of its defense, though, and Lavonte David, who will be 36 in January, only re-signed a one-year deal during free agency. So, general manager Jason Licht won't pass on a top Alabama linebacker for a second time. Deontae Lawson could have been a mid-round pick last weekend had he declared for the draft. Instead, he's returning to school to build on what has been an impressive career with 194 total tackles, 16 TFL, five sacks and 12 passes defended over the last three years in Tuscaloosa."

In the meantime, the Bucs will develop their linebackers on the team, but if nobody emerges as a potential long-term replacement for David, Lawson could be an option in a year from now.

