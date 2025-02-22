Bucs LT Tristan Wirfs describes the challenge of facing Vita Vea: 'You can't stop him'
Tristan Wirfs is one of the most imposing players in the NFL. His strength doesn't just show up in the weight room, but on the field as well. That said, despite his impressive size, strength, and athleticism, Wirfs isn't even the most physically imposing player on his own team.
In a recent guest appearance on the Pivot, Wirfs discussed just how physically daunting his teammate Vita Vea is to deal with.
When asked whether or not him and his 6'4" 347 pound teammate have ever gone 1-on-1, Wirfs offered the following response, "They got some packages in training camp where they put him out at the end and I tell him, I said 'Vita, don't do this!'"
Wirfs continued, "No gloves. No tape. You see him, he's got like his red visor. I break the huddle, see him out there. You know what it's going to be. It's going to be speed-to-bull. He's going speed-to-bull. It's over. If you set back at all, I'm in Baker's lap. So I see him out there, go jump set him, just stop him before he gets his momentum going. Like, you cannot stop it."
Wirfs went on to detail some of the challenges presented to anyone forced to try and block the mammoth defensive tackle who anchors the heart of the Buccaneers' defense.
"You see the clip of the Titans two years ago where his helmet was to the side?" Wirfs asked. "Lined up at end, and the guy didn't go jump set him. [Vita] just ran right through him. He doesn't slow down. You can't stop him."
There's no question that Tristan Wirfs and Vita Vea are two of the most physically dominant players in the league at their respective positions. I'm sure fans would pay a pretty penny just to see the two square off in practice if the opportunity were to present itself. However, in the interest of player safety and preserving two of their most impactful players on opposite sides of the ball, I can't imagine the Buccaneers would be willing to entertain such an endeavor.
