Buccaneers' Mike Evans continues to show why he’s one of the top wide receivers in the NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans is one of the most prolific players in franchise history. Since being selected by the Buccaneers in the 2014 NFL Draft, Evans has been the mark of consistency, setting an NFL record of 11 consecutive seasons and counting with 1,000+ receiving yards.
At just 31 years old, Evans already sits at the top of all of the Buccaneers' receiving lists, including receptions (836), yards (12,684), and touchdowns (105). It doesn't look like he'll be slowing down anytime soon.
Evans continued his stellar play in 2024 despite missing three games due to a hamstring and making the second-fewest appearances of his professional career. He caught 74 passes for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns. It took plenty of drama for Evans to cross the century mark yet again but he did so with a nine-yard reception on the final play of Tampa Bay's regular-season.
The moment sent the Buccaneers and Raymond James Stadium into an uproar as the clock ran out in a 27-19 victory against the New Orleans Saints.
The veteran wide receiver proved why he's still among the very best in the league and the numbers reflect just that. According to PFF's Jim Wyman, Evans graded out as the No. 3 wide receiver in the NFL for his performance last season. He came in just behind LA's Puka Nucaa and Houston's Nico Collins.
"Evans made history this past season by going over 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th consecutive season to start his career," Wyman wrote. "Despite his age (32 in August), Evans showed no signs of slowing down in 2024. His 90.4 PFF overall grade was the second best of his career, trailing only his 2016 campaign (91.7)."
Evans recorded a 90.4 overall grade, per PFF. That number was the second-best of his career behind a 2016 campaign (91.7) where he recorded a single-season high of 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns. This past year, Evans had a 4.7% drop rate on 114 targets.
Maybe even more impressively, Evans also scored double-digit touchdowns for the second straight season and the sixth time overall. He reached 80+ receiving yards in five of his final appearances of the regular season. The productive season sent him to the Pro Bowl for the sixth time.
Barring injuries, there's no reason why Evans shouldn't continue to produce in his third year playing alongside quarterback Baker Mayfield.
A 12th straight 1,000+ yard season would place Evans firmly in the top-15 for the most receiving yards in NFL history. He currently sits at No. 24, one spot ahead of Brandon Marshall and one place behind Art Monk.
Who Do The Buccaneers Have Under Contract At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Mike Evans, 11th year
Marquez Callaway, 5th year
Trey Palmer, 3rd year
Rakim Jarrett, 3rd year
Ryan Miller, 3rd year
Dennis Houston, 3rd year
Jalen McMillan, 2nd year
Kameron Johnson, 2nd year
Tanner Knue, 2nd year
