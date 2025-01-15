Buccaneers Not Looking Forward to 2025 Roster Turnover
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are devastated after seeing their season came to an end during Wild Card Weekend at the hands of the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders.
While their dreams of winning a Super Bowl have now been clipped, the Bucs are frustrated about that. However, they are also sad that their tight-knit team won't ever be the same.
"Some guys are going to be gone, that’s how it goes," Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs said. "This is one of the tightest locker rooms I’ve been a part of so that’s going to suck but guys are going to go and get what’s theirs and go play somewhere and be successful. That’s part of the business. It’s going to be hard to see a lot of guys go, but we’re going to keep guys as well, and it’s going to be great.”
The Bucs will keep the core together, but relationships in the NFL are real, and this exact group won't be back as originally constructed.
However, the goal in the NFL is to win a championship, not to build the best group of friends possible, but if it was, the Bucs would be a contender for that title as well.
